Gujarat govt forms committee to assess need for UCC, draft bill

Gandhinagar: The BJP government in Gujarat on Tuesday formed a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to assess the need for the Uniform Civil Code in the state and also draft a bill for the same.

The five-member committee, to be headed by former SC judge Ranjana Desai, will submit its report within 45 days, following which a decision about implementation of the UCC will be taken, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said addressing a press conference here.

The committee will also meet religious leaders, including from the Muslim community, to prepare the report, a senior government official said.

"To assess the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and to prepare a draft bill for the same, we have decided to form a committee under the former judge of the Supreme Court," CM Patel said.

Other members of the committee include retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, former vice chancellor of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Dakshesh Thakar and social worker Gita Shroff.

Notably, the BJP-ruled Uttarakhand has already implemented the UCC.

CM Patel said the Gujarat government is committed to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of implementing the UCC across the country.

The five-member committee will examine various aspects related to the UCC and take views of the people from different walks of life to prepare its report, he said.

An "appropriate decision" will be taken after going through the report, the CM said.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said that the UCC, if implemented, will protect the rights of tribals.

"The UCC implemented by the Uttarakhand government presented a model before the country because it protects the customs and traditions of tribals. Our (Union) Home Minister Amit Shah has also clarified in Jharkhand that UCC will protect the traditions followed by tribals," Sanghavi said.

He said the committee will also meet religious leaders, including Muslim leaders, to prepare the report.