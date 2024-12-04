Gujarat govt hikes death-cum-retirement gratuity by 25 per cent

Ahmedabad, Dec 4 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Wednesday increased the maximum limit of death-cum-retirement gratuity amount by 25 per cent for state government employees.

Advertisment

This decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in the larger interest of state government employees, an official release stated.

The employees are currently paid retirement and death gratuity within the maximum limit of Rs 20 lakh at the time of retirement. Now, they are entitled to get a gratuity up to Rs 25 lakh, which is on par with the Central government, it said.

This hike will be applicable with a retrospective effect from January 1, 2024.

Advertisment

The state treasury will bear an additional Rs 53.13 crore burden every year due to the hike in the death-cum-retirement gratuity. PTI PJT NSK