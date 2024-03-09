Gujarat govt launches schemes to provide financial assistance to students of Classes 9 to 12

Gandhinagar, Mar 9 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday launched two schemes to provide financial assistance to students from Classes 9 to 12, for which the government has allocated Rs 1,650 crore in the state budget.

Under its "Namo Lakshmi Yogana", the government will provide Rs 50,000 to girls studying in Classes 9 to 12 over four years, while Rs 25,000 will be given to both girls and boys who have opted for the science stream in Classes 11 and 12 under the "Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana", a release stated.

"These two significant schemes have been initiated this year to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to girls' education, encouraging girls to pursue secondary and higher secondary education and to promote science education," the state government said in a statement.

The chief minister launched the schemes from Gyanda High School in Ahmedabad, with around 35,000 students of primary and secondary schools and educators from across the state participating virtually in the online programme.

Patel read out the prime minister's congratulatory message and said these schemes will offer a chance to empower women and youth in Gujarat through education and ensure their well-being.

Elaborating on the 'Namo Lakshmi Yojana,' the chief minister said its objective was to enable admission of girls to higher secondary schools from Classes 9 to 12 and address their nutritional needs.

The scheme will cover girls studying in government, aided, and private schools, he said.

According to the release, the government has allocated Rs 1,650 crore for the schemes in this year's budget.

Under the Namo Lakshmi Yojana, the beneficiary students will receive Rs 500 per month for 10 months each year, and the remaining Rs 10,000 will be disbursed after they pass the Class 10 board exam, it said.

Students in Classes 11 and 12 will receive Rs 750 per month for 10 months each year, and Rs 15,000 will be given after they pass the Class 12 board exam, the release said.

The Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana aims to encourage students to opt for the science stream and excel in it, the chief minister said.

Students in Classes 11 and 12 who have opted for the science stream will receive Rs 1,000 per month for 10 months, totalling Rs 20,000 over two years, and the remaining Rs 5,000 will be disbursed after they pass the Class 12 board exam.

Girls studying in Class 11 and 12 science will benefit from both schemes, Patel said, adding that students in government and aided schools will be eligible to avail of these schemes regardless of their family income. PTI KA ARU