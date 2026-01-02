Gujarat govt launches tree plantation campaign along banks of 185 rivers to boost green cover

Ahmedabad, Jan 2 (PTI) In a bid to improve green cover, the Gujarat government has handed over land along banks of 185 rivers to the forest department for a large-scale tree plantation campaign, minister Arjun Modhwadia said on Friday.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state forest and environment minister said.

"The forest department will carry out a tree plantation campaign on land along both banks of all 185 rivers in Gujarat to increase the green cover. This move will not only protect rivers, but farmers residing near riverbanks will also be benefitted," he said.

Increasing green cover will expand forest areas, boost rainfall, mitigate climate change, increase oxygen levels and reduce the state’s carbon footprint, Modhwadia said, adding it is a revolutionary and first-of-its-kind decision in India.

According to the Union government's 'India State of Forest Report 2023', forests and tree cover account for 11.03 per cent of Gujarat’s total geographical area.

The move aims to increase the green cover in Gujarat from 11.03 per cent to 15 per cent, he said.

"Under this initiative, required land will be identified by prior demarcation and Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping. The records of government and unused government land will be verified, and such land will be used only for green cover and tree plantation, ensuring it is not diverted for any other purpose," an official release quoted him as saying.

No commercial or profit-oriented activities will be permitted on land falling under this programme, with permission being granted only for activities that support green cover and tree growth, the minister said.

Protection, maintenance and conservation of this land will be the responsibility of the forest and environment department, the release added.

"If electric lines or pipelines pass through these areas, opinions of relevant departments may be obtained wherever necessary based on site conditions. Work related to Riverine Forest Landscape Management in protected areas will be carried out by the Wildlife Divisions, and in forest areas by the territorial Forest Divisions," it said.

For rivers outside protected and forest areas, the work will be carried out by the Social Forestry Divisions, under prescribed conditions and through land allocation by the respective District Collectors’ offices, the release said.

Minister of state for forest and environment Pravin Mali said under Riverine Forest Landscape Management, the tree plantation campaign will include 17 rivers in south Gujarat including Narmada, Tapi and Purna, 71 rivers in Saurashtra, and 97 rivers in Kutch. This campaign will prevent erosion along riverbanks and also help raise groundwater levels.

He further said that to increase green cover in Gujarat, initiatives such as cultural forests under Van Mahotsav, Namo Vad Van, and the nationwide Mission LiFE campaign, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are underway.

"Under this campaign, Gujarat ranks second in the country after Uttar Pradesh in tree plantation. This innovative initiative will significantly increase the state’s green cover," he said. PTI KVM BNM