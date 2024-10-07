Gujarat govt launches 'Vikas Saptah' to mark development during Modi's tenure as CM

Ahmedabad, Oct 7 (PTI) The BJP government in Gujarat on Monday began 'Vikas Saptah' to mark the state's development under the chief ministership of Narendra Modi.

Modi served as Gujarat's CM from 2001 to 2014 and then went on to become the prime minister.

The state government on Sunday announced that it would celebrate 'Vikas Saptah' (development week) every year starting October 7, the day Narendra Modi took oath as the state's 14th chief minister in 2001.

The decision to celebrate Vikas Saptah from October 7 to 15 was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The chief minister, his ministers and senior bureaucrats gathered at the legislative assembly podium in Gandhinagar on Monday and pledged to realise the dream of making India a developed country as envisioned by the prime minister, an official release said.

According to the state government, Gujarat began its development journey after Modi became the chief minister 23 years ago.

A portal, https://pledge.mygov.in/bharat-vikas/, was launched on the occasion to enable people to take the 'Bharat Vikas Pledge' online as part of the Development Week celebrations, the release said, adding that people will also receive a certificate after taking the pledge.

Events such as cultural presentations by local artists, 'Vikas Walks' at 23 locations, including the Statue of Unity and Surat Diamond Bourse, will be held during the week. PTI PJT PD ARU