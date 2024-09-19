Gujarat govt orders action against private portals taking bookings for Gir lion safari

Ahmedabad, Sep 19 (PTI) Gujarat forest minister Mulubhai Bera on Thursday said action will be taken against private portals taking bookings, without permission, for lion safari and other tourist attractions of the Gir National Park.

The Gujarat State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday took suo motu notice and sought explanation from the department about such portals.

Bera told reporters in Gandhinagar that he met forest department principal secretary Sanjeev Kumar and Head of Forest Force U D Singh earlier in the day, and directed them to take action.

"Such acts fall in the purview of cybercrime. I asked the officials to take immediate steps," he added.

The minister also urged people to stay away from such private portals and use only the official website of the forest department -- girlion.gujarat.gov.in -- to book a visit to the Gir National Park and other nearby attractions.

Gir is considered to be the last abode of Asiatic lions.

The GHRC on Wednesday asked U D Singh to explain whether the department had authorised one Vivek Tiwari and the portal 'Gir National Park' to take bookings and accept payments. The commission had received an "oral complaint" regarding the portal which looked like the official website, it said.

"Kindly reply immediately as to who from the Forest Department has authorized you to make such bookings. On inquiry with the Forest Department, we are conveyed that you are not authorized to take such bookings. Hence, convey who has permitted you to take bookings," the commission asked Tiwari in its order.

It also observed that though the park is closed at present, the website operator, using the email ID 'gironlinebooking @ gmail.com', was taking bookings.

"Rates for vehicles are also exorbitant. Why should the Human Rights Commission not direct Cyber Crime to take action against you for defrauding? Please explain within one week, failing which we may be constrained to take action," said the order.

Other private portals operating in this way may also be ordered to furnish explanation, it added. PTI PJT PD KRK