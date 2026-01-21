Gujarat govt paid over Rs 9,000 cr aid to 32 lakh farmers hit by unseasonal rains in 2025

Ahmedabad, Jan 21 (PTI) The Gujarat government has so far provided a financial assistance of Rs 9,466 crore to more than 32 lakh farmers affected by unseasonal rains in 2025, a state minister said on Wednesday.

During a cabinet meeting held in Gandhinagar, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the progress of the disbursal of aid as part of a relief package announced a few months ago for the farmers affected by unseasonal rains in September and October 2025, state spokesperson minister Jitu Vaghani told reporters.

So far, Rs 9,466 crore have been deposited directly into the bank accounts of 32.49 lakh farmers, the agriculture minister said.

During the cabinet meeting, the CM was informed that the state government has procured kharif crops worth over Rs 12,900 crore at Minimum Support Price (MSP), Vaghani said.

More than 10.11 lakh farmers have registered themselves under the MSP procurement scheme for kharif crops, like groundnut, moong, urad and soybean in the state as on January 20.

Nearly 18 lakh metric tonnes of agricultural produce of Rs 12,965.37 crore have been purchased as per the MSP till now, he said.

The central government has approved the purchase of 20.10 lakh metric tonnes of groundnut. Procurement at support price in the state has started from November 9, 2025 and will continue till February 6 this year, according to him.

The minister further said registration for tur crop started from December 22, and over 1.30 lakh farmers have been registered on the e-Samruddhi portal till January 20.

As per the guidelines of the Centre, the purchase of tur, urad and lentil crops can be done up to 100 per cent of the total production of the state, he said. PTI PJT NP