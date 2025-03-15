Gujarat govt raises income slab for RTE beneficiaries to Rs 6 lakh per annum

Ahmedabad, Mar 15 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Saturday said it has increased the income limit for admission under Right To Education Act to Rs 6 lakh per annum for beneficiaries from urban and rural areas.

Under the scheme, the state government provides free admission to children from weaker and disadvantaged groups in class 1 in 25 percent of seats in unaided private primary schools under the Right to Education Act.

"Earlier, the income limit for RTE admission was Rs 1.20 lakh per annum in rural areas and Rs 1.50 lakh in urban areas, But under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Education Department has decided to increase the income limit for parents in both the rural and urban areas to Rs 6 lakh," an official release said.

With the change in income slab, online application on the RTE portal for admission of eligible children from weaker and disadvantaged groups turning six on June 1 has been extended to April 15 from March 16 earlier, it said.

"Parents of eligible children who complete six years on June 1, 2025 can apply online on the RTE portal till April 15, 2025. In addition, applicants from other categories and those who could not apply earlier as well as applicants whose applications were rejected at the district level this year due to income higher than the previously specified income (but less than Rs. 6 lakh) will also be able to apply online again," it said.

The process of approving or rejecting the application after verifying the income limit and other necessary documents at the district level will have to be completed by April 16, Education Minister Praful Pansheriya said. PTI KA BNM