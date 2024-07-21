Gujarat govt ready to welcome Bhutan’s PM, King for their visit to Statue of Unity

Ahmedabad, Jul 21 (PTI) The King and Prime Minister of Bhutan will visit on Monday the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, and elaborate arrangements have been made for their arrival, said the Gujarat government on Sunday.

The 182-metre-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, overlooking the basin of the Narmada River and the sprawling Sardar Sarovar dam, is located at Ektanagar in the state’s Narmada district.

Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will view the Statue of Unity and adjoining Sardar Sarovar Dam together, the state government said in a statement Sunday.

Both dignitaries will arrive at Vadodara airport around 11.15 am on Monday. From there, they will leave for Ektanagar where they will first visit the Statue of Unity, the release said.

The Bhutan King and PM will be given the background of the construction of the statue, the role of Sardar Patel, and his contribution to the unity of the country after independence.

As India’s first home minister and deputy prime minister, Patel is credited for the merger of over 550 princely states into the Union of India.

After that, they will visit the Tent City, and then proceed to Sardar Sarovar Dam at 3.50 pm, stated the release.

“Elaborate arrangements have been made by the administrations of Vadodara and Narmada districts. For this, a meeting was held with the officials concerned of both districts in the presence of the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs,” it said.

Gujarat minister Jagadish Vishwakarma will also join the dignitaries during the visit.

“The Statue of Unity has gained prominence among global tourist destinations. The popularity of this tourist destination built in rural areas, especially in tribal areas, is increasing day by day,” the release said.

The development of the Statue of Unity premises has brought about a “qualitative change in the lives of many local tribal families”. On the other hand, Bhutan is famous for its conservation of natural resources and tourism, it added. PTI KA NR