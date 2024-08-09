Gujarat govt school teacher remains on payroll despite settling in US in 2016; probe ordered

Palanpur, Aug 9 (PTI) The Gujarat government has ordered a probe against a government schoolteacher who allegedly continues to be on the payroll despite settling in the US and remaining absent from duty for nearly eight years, an official said on Friday.

The in-charge principal of a primary school in Panchha village in Banaskantha district claimed the teacher, Bhavna Patel, has been on the school's payroll despite reporting to duty only for a month every year and going on unauthorised leave as she lives in the US.

On learning about the principal's allegations, Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor ordered a probe.

Talking to reporters, Dindor said, "I have ordered an inquiry and sought a report from district officials. We do not allow such practice. If found guilty of unauthorised absence, we will punish the teacher and recover the salary she was paid." Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya asserted that the teacher had not been paid since January.

"She is one of 11 teachers in Danta taluka of Banaskantha. As per a primary report submitted by officials, she has been taking leaves at regular intervals. However, the report clearly stated that she has not been paid a single rupee since January. We will take action if she is found guilty of availing any other benefits despite living abroad," Pansheriya said.

The issue came to the fore after Parul Mehta, the in-charge principal of the school, informed local media that despite settling in the US in 2016, Patel continues to be on the payroll.

"Bhavnaben Patel settled in the US in 2016. But, to ensure her service continues, she comes to school once a year and serves for a month. This has been going on for several years. Children are suffering because of her long absence. She should either resign or join duty," Mehta told reporters.

She also shared a letter dated July 18, wherein she urged District Education Officer Vinubhai Patel to take action against the teacher, who will retire in 2027.

Mehta claimed the teacher takes two months' salary each year despite being on "leave without pay" as per the school muster.

The DEO, in his response, said Bhavna Patel is on an unauthorised leave for the last eight months and has not been paid since January.

"Our taluka primary education officer (TPEO) found out about this during an inspection in May and sent her a notice. The official rejected her explanation and informed us to take further action. We have not paid her in the last eight months," he said.

He said the teacher reported to duty in January and left for the US.

After getting the notice in June, she sent an explanation on WhatsApp.

As per state government rules, teachers can be dismissed from the service only when they are absent for a year or more, the DEO said.

"In her reply, she said she would join duty in September. However, her reply was rejected, and she was asked to report to work immediately. In the past, we have dismissed 10 teachers for unauthorised absence for more than one year. We will again issue a notice and take strict action against her," he said.