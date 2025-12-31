Gujarat govt sets up 13 consultative panels under ministers for implementation of policies

Ahmedabad, Dec 31 (PTI) The Gujarat government has formed 13 standing consultative committees under Cabinet members as well as ministers of state with independent charge to exchange views on matters related to implementation of policies in their respective areas.

All MLAs and Members of Parliament (MPs) from the state have been included in these committees, said an official release on Wednesday.

The first such panel, headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, includes 16 ministers as well as MLAs and three Parliamentarians.

The second committee consists of 18 ministers and MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and three MPs. The third panel comprises 15 ministers/MLAs, including Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai and three MPs, said the release.

The fourth committee consists of 16 ministers/MLAs, including Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani and three Parliamentarians. The fifth panel comprises 15 ministers/MLAs, including Energy Minister Rishikesh Patel and three Parliamentarians, while the sixth one has 15 ministers-MLAs, including Labour and Skill Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya and two MPs.

The seventh committee has 15 ministers-MLAs, including Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel and two Parliamentarians as invited members, said the release.

The eighth committee comprises 14 minister-MLAs and two MPs, including Minister of Forest and Environment Arjun Modhwadia, while the ninth panel consists of 16 minister-MLAs and two MPs. The tenth committee has 14 minister-MLAs and two MPs, including Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Raman Solanki.

The eleventh committee, having 12 ministers-MLAs and two MPs, will be headed by Minister of State (MoS) for Water Resources Ishwarsinh Patel, said the release.

While Minister of State for Health Praful Panseriya will head the twelfth committee having 12 MLAs and two MPs, the thirteenth panel, with 11 MLAs and two MPs, will be chaired by MoS for Women and Child Welfare Dr Manisha Vakil.

Each consultative committee will function for the term of the present Cabinet, said the release.

The minister heading the panel will preside over its meetings and the panel will meet once in every three months or as and when the chairperson decides.

Each committee will discuss matters related to implementation of policies of departments headed by the minister on matters of general importance and on issues concerning citizens, said the release.

These panels are expected to consider matters which the minister himself/herself may place before the committee or brought to its notice by a member, it said.

The committees will not consider any personal matters of officers, any individual case or issues which may be disposed of by officers concerned in accordance with existing rules. Likewise, orders or matters pending in judicial proceedings will not be considered by the panels, the release clarified. PTI PJT PD RSY