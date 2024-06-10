Gujarat govt suspends IAS officer for 'negligence' in land matter

Surat, Jun 10 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Monday suspended IAS officer Aayush Oka on charges of committing negligence while dealing with a revenue land matter between 2021 and 2024 as the then-collector of Surat district.

Oka, now posted as Valsad district collector, allegedly caused a huge financial loss to the government exchequer while dealing with the land matter, the state's General Administration Department (GAD) said in an order.

The senior bureaucrat, suspended with immediate effect, allegedly committed the said negligence as the then-Surat district collector, it said.

As per the order, AR Jha, the resident additional collector, will hold the charge of Valsad collector until further orders.

"Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Oka after serious charges of grave negligence (emerged) causing a situation involving a huge financial loss to the government exchequer while dealing with the matter of revenue land during his tenure as Surat collector between June 23, 2021 and February 1, 2024," stated the GAD order.

Oak was suspended under provisions of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, and was ordered to receive half his salary. The IAS officer will be headquartered at Patan district during suspension and will have to furnish a certificate every month that he is not engaged in any other employment, business, profession or vocation, it said.

"During the period of suspension, Shri Aayush Oak, IAS, will not leave the headquarters (district Patan) without obtaining the prior approval of the Additional Chief Secretary to Government (Personnel), GAD," stated the order.

The government did not provide details about the land issue causing loss to the exchequer. PTI KA PD RSY