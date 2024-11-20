Gujarat govt to hold three-day 'Chintan Shivir' at Somnath from Nov 21

Ahmedabad, Nov 20 (PTI) A three-day 'Chintan Shivir' or brainstorming session of the Gujarat government will begin near Somnath temple in Prabhas Patan town in Gir Somnath district from Thursday, officials said.

The 11th Chintan Shivir will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in the afternoon. All the ministers, chief secretary, senior bureaucrats and other senior officials of the state will attend the event, they said.

The 10th edition of the session was held at Kevadia near the Statue of Unity in Narmada district in May last year.

Some of the key areas to be discussed during this session include steps to be taken to increase employment opportunities, income of people living in villages, saturation of government schemes and development of the tourism sector, the officials said.

Awards will be given to district collectors as well as district development officers for their performance, officials said. PTI PJT PD NP