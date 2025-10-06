Gujarat govt to observe 'Vikas Saptah' from Oct 7 to mark 24 years of development

Gandhinagar, Oct 6 (PTI) The Gujarat government will observe "Vikas Saptah" from October 7 to mark 24 years of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by launching projects and organising events across the state, a minister said here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, state Health Minister and government spokesperson, Rushikesh Patel, said Modi was sworn in as the chief minister of Gujarat for the first time on October 7, 2001 and then became the Prime Minister in 2014.

"This journey of Gujarat's development that began on October 7, 2001, will complete 24 years. To mark this occasion, the state government will celebrate Vikas Saptah (development week) from October 7 to 15 by launching various pro-people projects and organising events across the state," he said.

During the development week, each day will be celebrated with a different theme with the direct participation of 10 departments, he said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with ministers and senior officials, will take the "Bharat Vikas Pledge" in the state assembly premises, and similarly, oaths will be taken in the collector's offices, government offices, schools and colleges at all districts of the state, Patel said.

Vikas Saptah will feature a variety of programmes, including an exhibition of flagship schemes at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, an online quiz competition, essay competitions in schools and colleges, lecture series, 'padyatras' (walks) at important locations, and daily Namotsav cultural programmes.

A special podcast with cricketers Hardik Pandya and Tilak Verma will also be organised, while a brainstorming session on youth participation will be held in Vadodara, bringing together more than 1,000 students to reflect on and strengthen the resolve for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Similar programmes will take place at 50 other locations across the state during the week.

On October 7, members of cooperative institutions will send over one crore postcards to express their gratitude to PM Modi for the benefits extended to the cooperative sector and the GST reforms.

The cooperative Department has prepared these postcards to highlight the socio-economic benefits and positive changes brought to all sections of society through the prime minister's developmental initiatives.

A postcard exhibition has been organised on October 7 at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, open to citizens.

Patel said, "A job fair will be held in Gandhinagar on October 8, and similar fairs will be organised across 33 districts. Over 50,000 youth will receive employment letters, while more than 25,000 ITI students will be given provisional placement offer letters. Additionally, more than 100 MOUs will be signed with industrial houses for the upgradation of ITIs." On October 9 and 10, the state government will organise 'Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference' at Mehsana, which will feature an MSME conclave, entrepreneurship assistance fair, vendor development programme, and regional awards, he said.

On October 11, a programme will be held in Rajkot where beneficiaries of various government schemes will receive their benefits.

"In addition, guidance on the Panchayat Advancement Index will be provided, top-performing Gram Panchayats will be honoured, announcements regarding the Village Housing Construction Board will be made, and collective foundation stone laying for 'Panchayat Ghar' will be held across all Gram Panchayats in the state," Patel said.

The inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremonies of development works in municipalities across the state will be organised along with a Swadeshi Mela shopping festival on October 12 and 13, he said.

Ravi Krishi Mahotsav will be held on October 14 to give guidance to farmers through agricultural exhibitions and Pashu Arogya Melas (animal health fairs).

On October 15, a programme will be held at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for developmental works of Rs 3,326 crore, he said.

The minister said that the education department will organise a series of programs, including hackathons, essay competitions, mural paintings, quiz competitions, lecture series, webinars and workshops.

"The Health and Family Welfare Department will identify, counsel, and educate around 1,700 pregnant women showing signs of high-risk labour," he said, adding that Ayushman cards will be distributed to 14,000 beneficiaries above the age of 70 under the Vay Vandana Yojana.