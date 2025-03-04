Gujarat govt to undertake anti-obesity campaign in state: CM Patel tells assembly

Gandhinagar, Mar 4 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday told the legislative assembly that his government will undertake a state-wide campaign to sensitise people against obesity.

He made the announcement on the World Obesity Day (observed on March 4).

As part of this campaign, the state government will organise programmes throughout the year to make people aware of ways to reduce obesity, the CM told the House in the ongoing Budget session.

In the latest episode of his radio talk 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to raise awareness against obesity, he said.

"The PM also emphasized on creating mass awareness and taking collective action to reduce obesity. Gujarat has always responded promptly to the PM's appeals. My government has also taken this issue of obesity very seriously," he said.

The state government will undertake various programmes throughout the year to spread awareness among people against obesity, he said.

If citizens do not take care of their health, there are chances of them facing serious health issues, he said.

Under this programme, the state administration will motivate citizens to be aware of their health and control obesity, according to Patel.

"My government is determined to achieve the Prime Minister's goal of all-round development and realise the vision of a healthy Gujarat for a developed India by 2047. Let us all join this campaign to make an obesity-free Gujarat," the CM said. PTI PJT NP