Gujarat govt transfers 10 IAS officers including three collectors

Ahmedabad, Aug 6 (PTI) In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Gujarat government on Tuesday transferred 10 officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), including collectors of Narmada, Porbandar and Sabarkantha districts.

As per a notification issued by the General Administration Department, Narmada collector Shweta Teotia has been appointed as director (administration) of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd in Vadodara.

S K Modi, the district development officer (DDO) of Gandhinagar district, will replace Teotia, it said.

Porbandar collector K D Lakhani has been appointed as the director of labour in Gandhinagar, while SD Dhanani, the DDO of Devbhumi-Dwarka district, is the new collector of Porbandar.

Sabarkantha collector N N Dave will serve as collector of Valsad, and 2009-batch IAS officer Ratankanvar Gadhavicharan, the state project director of Samagra Siksha Abhiyan in Gandhinagar, will replace him.

Municipal commissioner of Bhavnagar, N V Upadhyay, will be the registrar of co-operative societies in Gandhinagar and Sujeet Kumar, a 2010 batch IAS officer, will replace him as civic chief, the notification said.

Lalit Narayan Singh Sandu, managing director of Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation, has been made the new state project director of Samagra Siksha Abhiyan in Gandhinagar.

B J Patel, the additional inspector general of registration in Vadodara, has been appointed as the DDO of Gandhinagar, it was stated. PTI PJT ARU