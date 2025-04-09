Gujarat govt transfers 16 IAS officers; Vadodara gets new civic chief

Ahmedabad, Apr 9 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Wednesday transferred 16 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including municipal commissioner of Vadodara city Dilip Kumar Rana.

Rana, a 2007-batch officer, has been shifted to Gandhinagar as the Commissioner of Higher Education.

Arun Mahesh Babu, who served as the Managing Director of Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd in Mehsana, has been appointed as the new municipal commissioner of Vadodara.

Director of Fisheries in Gandhinagar, N K Meena, has been transferred as the new municipal commissioner of Bhavnagar.

T Y Bhatt, who was the Managing Director of Gujarat Informatics Ltd, has been appointed as the Collector of Patan, while the Managing Director of Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Manish Kumar has been made the collector of Bhavnagar district.

Mahisagar district collector Neha Kumari has been transferred to Gandhinagar as Mission Director of Gujarat State Electronics Mission.

She was replaced by Arpit Sagar, who served as the deputy municipal commissioner in Vadodara.

Shalini Duhan, a 2016-batch IAS officer who served as joint secretary of the Urban Development Department, has been appointed as the new collector of Dang district. PTI PJT NP