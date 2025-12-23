Gujarat govt transfers 26 senior IAS officers

Ahmedabad, Dec 23 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Gujarat government on Tuesday transferred 26 IAS officers, including Sanjeev Kumar, who was appointed as the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, and also given additional charge of the state Home Department.

On his repatriation from central deputation, Ajay Kumar was appointed as Secretary to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and given additional charge of CEO of Gujarat Maritime Board.

Principal Secretary in the forest and environment department, Sanjeev Kumar, was transferred and appointed as Principal Secretary to the chief minister in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the notification issued by the state government said, adding that he would hold the additional charge of the post of Principal Secretary of the home department until further orders.

The transfer of the IAS officers in the CMO was necessitated after senior IAS officer M K Das, who was secretary to the chief minister, was appointed as the Chief Secretary to the Gujarat government recently.

Vikrant Pandey, who was serving as Additional Principal Secretary to the chief minister, has been given additional charge as Secretary in the Information and Broadcasting Department.

Principal Secretary in Ports and Transport Department, R C Meena, was transferred to the post of Principal Secretary of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-operation Department.

Additional Principal Secretary to the chief minister, Avantika Singh Akhula, was transferred to the post of Managing Director of the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Principal Secretary to the government in Panchayats, Rural Housing and Rural Development Department, Milind Torawane, was transferred to the post of Principal Secretary of Education Department (primary and secondary education).

Chief Commissioner of State Tax Rajeev Topno was transferred to the post of Principal Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department. PTI PD NP