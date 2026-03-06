Gujarat govt transfers 37 IPS officers; Shamsher Singh appointed Civil Defence director

Ahmedabad, Mar 6 (PTI) In a major police reshuffle, the Gujarat government has transferred 37 IPS officers, including senior official Shamsher Singh, who has been appointed as the director of Civil Defence and Commandant General of Home Guards in Ahmedabad.

Singh, a 1991 batch officer, was awaiting posting after his return from a central deputation recently.

According to a notification issued by the home department on Thursday night, Ashok Kumar Yadav, serving as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rajkot Range, has been appointed IGP, CID (Intelligence) in Gandhinagar.

The government downgraded the vacant cadre post of Additional Director General of Police, CID (Intelligence), to accommodate the posting.

Gagandeep Gambhir, a 2004 batch officer posted as IGP - Administration in Gandhinagar, will hold additional charge of IGP, State Monitoring Cell, Gandhinagar, while Gautam Parmar, the IG of Bhavnagar Range, has been appointed as IGP CID (Crime) in Gandhinagar, the notification stated.

Joint commissioner of police (Crime), Surat city, Raghavendra Vatsa, has been appointed as IGP, Ahmedabad range, and Junagadh range IGP Nilesh Jajadia has been posted as JCP Crime and Law & Order in Vadodara city.

Bipin Ahire, Additional Director of Ahmedabad Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), has been appointed IGP, Cyber Centre of Excellence, Gandhinagar, and will be replaced by PL Mal, IGP, Coastal Security, Ahmedabad.

NN Chaudhari, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ahmedabad, has been posted as IGP, Intelligence-2 in Gandhinagar, and AG Chauhan, IGP (Prison), Ahmedabad, will replace him.

Panchmahal-Godhra Range IGP RV Asari has been posted as the new IG of Bhavnagar Range, replacing Gautam Parmar, and KN Damor, JCP of Sector-2 Surat city, is appointed as IGP, CID (Crime), Gandhinagar.

Joint Director of ACB Ahmedabad, Makrand Chauhan, has been made the Deputy IG, Law and Order, Gandhinagar, replacing Dipak Meghani, who is the Joint Director of ACB, Ahmedabad.

Nirlipt Rai, currently heading the State Monitoring Cell, has been transferred and appointed as the DIG of Rajkot range. PTI PJT ARU