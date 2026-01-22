Gujarat govt transfers two IAS officers; Nagarajan new Surat civic chief

Ahmedabad, Jan 22 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Thursday transferred two IAS officers and gave additional charge to one.

Nagarajan M, who served as vice chairman and managing director of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) was transferred as Surat's municipal commissioner replacing Shalini Agrawal, a notification said.

Agrawal has been made managing director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, Vadodara. IAS officer Dr Rajender Kumar, who served as Commissioner of Transport, Gandhinagar, will hold additional charge as VC-MD of GSRTC in place of Nagarajan, it said. PTI KVM PD BNM