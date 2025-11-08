Gujarat govt using lift pipeline tech to transform irrigation mechanism in tribal areas

Ahmedabad, Nov 8 (PTI) The Gujarat government has implemented extensive irrigation projects using lift pipeline technology to strengthen agriculture and improve the livelihoods of farmers in the state's tribal regions, an official said on Saturday.

Over the past seven years, the state government has invested Rs 5,115 crore to bring irrigation to over Rs 1.39 lakh acres of farmland in tribal areas, an official release informed.

"In the last three years (2023-2025), the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has spent over Rs 2,212 crore on lift pipeline projects. During the previous four years (2019-2022), the government spent over Rs 2,903 crore to expand irrigation facilities across tribal regions," it added.

Giving details about the steady expansion of irrigation coverage across Gujarat's tribal regions, state Water Resources and Water Supply minister Ishwarsinh Patel said farmers' prosperity and agricultural growth remain one of the government's top priorities.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Under this initiative, we have successfully provided year-round irrigation to farmers in 708 villages in six tribal districts using lift pipeline technology. Now under Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana 2.0, we are implementing major projects to achieve complete irrigation coverage in remaining tribal regions," Patel informed.

An investment of Rs 3,779 crore is being made to extend irrigation facilities to over 1,44,164 acres of farmland in these areas, said Patel, adding that these projects are advancing rapidly and will be completed within the planned time frame.

"The lift pipeline technology implemented under the Gujarat government's Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana has become a major benefit for tribal farmers. Before this initiative, irrigation facilities in these regions were limited, and farmers faced difficult conditions. Today, farmers enjoy year-round irrigation, higher incomes, and better living standards," the release said.

Continuing this progress, the state government has launched Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana 2.0 to expand irrigation to the remaining tribal areas, with several projects already in progress.

"Lift pipeline technology is used in regions where the water source is located below the level of the fields. It is particularly effective in hilly areas, arid zones, and regions facing water scarcity. This modern irrigation system pumps water through pipelines and lifts it to fields situated at higher elevations," the release said.

By delivering water directly to the fields, the system minimises water loss and ensures a steady, adequate supply, and compared to traditional methods, it requires less manual effort and helps farmers achieve better crop yields, the release added. PTI PJT BNM