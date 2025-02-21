Gujarat govt working to increase life expectancy in state to 84 years by 2047: CM Patel

Ahmedabad, Feb 21 (PTI) The Gujarat government aims to increase the life expectancy of people of the state from the current 70 years to 84 years by 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of Independence, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Friday.

In his address after inaugurating the 16th National Conference of AIDS Society of India, Patel also said his government is focusing on happiness index and creation of robust healthcare infrastructure.

"At present, the average life expectancy in Gujarat is nearly 70 years. In the Viksit Gujarat@2047 roadmap prepared by us in view of the Viksit Bharat@2047, we have set a target of increasing life expectancy to 84 years. The Gujarat government is committed to providing best healthcare services and 100 per cent health coverage," he said.

Patel praised AIDS Society of India, doctors and other stakeholders for removing the social stigma around HIV-AIDS.

"Earlier, AIDS patients were subjected to humiliation as if they had committed a crime. Though there are many reasons for contracting AIDS, people used to attribute it only one reason because it was not easy to make people understand. Thanks to your efforts, these people are living with dignity," the CM said.

"The Gujarat government has allocated Rs 23,385 crore, a hike of 16 per cent over previous year, for the health sector in the budget presented in the Assembly for the financial year 2025-26," he added. PTI PJT BNM