Gujarat govt's 12th annual 'chintan shibir' to be held in Valsad from Nov 13-15

Ahmedabad, Sep 25 (PTI) The Gujarat government's 12th annual 'chintan shibir' will be held between November 13 and 15 at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram near Dharampur in Valsad district.

The organisation and planning of the event was finalised in a meeting held in Gandhinagar on Thursday under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a government release said. It was attended by Chief Secretary Shri Pankaj Joshi as well as Principal Advisor to CM Dr Hasmukh Adhia.

State cabinet ministers, senior secretaries, and officials will participate in this 'shibir' where planning will be done for future development and ease of governance, it added.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure as CM of Gujarat, initiated this idea of holding 'chintan shibir' in 2003 to make state governance more citizen-centric and public welfare-oriented, and to develop a culture of ease of governance. The state government has continued this tradition by organising the 12th annual chintan shibir," the release added.

The theme of the 12th annual 'chintan shibir' being organised by the state Administrative Reforms and Training Department will be "samuhik chintan thi samuhik vikas taraf (From Collective Thinking to Collective Progress)".

"Participants of the shibir will travel in groups to Valsad on November 13 by Vande Bharat train and will return to Ahmedabad by train after the shibir concludes. Various discussion sessions and group meetings will be held featuring lectures by subject matter experts," it said. PTI PD BNM