Gujarat govt's 3-day Chintan Shibir begins with theme of collective development

Dharampur (Gujarat), Nov 27 (PTI) The Gujarat government's three-day 'Chintan Shibir' started on Thursday in Dharampur town of Valsad district, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, ministers and IAS officers attending the conclave.

This is the 12th edition of the conclave, with the theme 'Samuhik Chintan thi Samuhik Vikas taraf' (collective thinking to collective development), a state government release said.

The brainstorming session will focus on a more sensitive, technology-driven, and transparent governance approach aligned with administrative needs, it said.

The 'Chintan Shibir', or brainstorming conclave, is a regular feature of the government, held every two or three years to chart the future course of action for all-round development of the state.

The conclave was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat in 2003.

For the conclave on Thursday, state minister and senior officials, under the leadership of CM Patel, left early morning from Ahmedabad by Vande Bharat Superfast Train and reached Dharampur. The session is being held at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram located near Dharampur.

As many as 240 senior government functionaries will participate in the three-day conclave and chart out a plan for future development of the state, the release said. PTI PD KRK