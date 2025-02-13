Gujarat govt's 5-member committee on UCC under former SC judge meets in Delhi

Ahmedabad, Feb 13 (PTI) A five-member committee constituted to draft the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for Gujarat convened a meeting on Thursday in New Delhi under former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai.

The meeting held in Gujarat Bhavan in the national capital focused on key objectives, scope, and framework of the proposed UCC for the state, an official release said.

The BJP government had formed the committee under Desai on February 4 to assess the need for the UCC in the state and also draft a bill for the same.

Desai was joined by four other committee members, comprising retired IAS officer CL Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, former Vice Chancellor of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Dakshesh Thakar as well as social activist Gita Shroff, it said.

"During the meeting, the committee outlined its vision for a thorough review of existing laws, emphasizing an inclusive consultation process with various stakeholders. The objective is to establish a progressive and well-structured legal framework that upholds justice, equality, and social harmony for all citizens of Gujarat," said the release.

The committee highlighted the importance of inclusivity, judicial fairness, and uniformity, particularly in personal laws, to ensure equal rights for women and children while reinforcing the social fabric, the release added.

The committee will submit its report to the government in 45 days after examining various aspects related to the UCC and taking views of religious leaders as well as people from different walks of life, it said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had stated earlier that an appropriate decision would be taken after going through the report.

Notably, BJP-ruled Uttarakhand has already implemented the UCC. PTI PJT PD BNM