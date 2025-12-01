Gujarat govt's SWAGAT programme resolves road woes for remote village

Ahmedabad, Dec 1 (PTI) The Gujarat government's SWAGAT initiative has proved to be a boon for a remote hamlet in Porbandar district, as it has paved the way for a direct road and bridge, which will provide villagers with much-needed connectivity and a safe commute.

According to a release issued by the government on Monday, the initiative has helped residents of Moddar village, with a population of 1,200, resolve its long-pending demand for a road.

The State-Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology (SWAGAT) is a citizen's grievance redressal initiative started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003 when he was the Gujarat chief minister.

Through SWAGAT, the general public can directly approach the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to register their grievances using an online platform.

In a recent interaction with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during a SWAGAT Online programme, Lakhman Moddara and other farmers from Moddar village presented their long-pending concerns about road connectivity.

They requested the construction of a road and a bridge to ensure direct access to Kutiyana city.

Recognising the legitimacy of their concern and the significant benefits it would bring to farmers, students, and other residents, the chief minister immediately sanctioned Rs 9 crore for the project, the release stated.

It stated that the road and bridge works were approved with instructions for swift execution.

The work will now commence on a minor bridge, a culvert, and a 3 km stretch of road between Moddar and Pasvari villages, the release said.

With their concerns resolved through the SWAGAT programme, villagers expressed their gratitude.

Lakhman Moddara said that within four days of making a representation, villagers received a call from the CMO informing them that their issue had been resolved and that funds had been sanctioned, which is a major development for their small village.

Villagers had long hoped for a direct road and bridge to Kutiyana, as they had to travel nearly 20 km through four villages.

More than 100 farmers have fields across the river and often take unsafe shortcuts by entering the river with livestock or using rafts. This long-standing risk will now end.

Moddar lies in the Ghed region, where the river is full for eight months of the year, and the road is accessible for only four.

Villagers first raised their concern at the District SWAGAT programme, after which the Porbandar collector facilitated the removal of obstructions and reopened the old road.

But they continued to seek a bridge as a permanent solution.

When the issue was presented again at the chief minister's SWAGAT programme, the long-awaited resolution arrived.

Another resident, Rameshbhai Karangiya, said the new road will serve as a lifeline for Moddar.

It will provide students with easier access to schools, enable farmers to reach their fields more efficiently, and ensure that patients in medical emergencies can be taken to hospitals without delay, potentially saving lives.

Many villages and towns across Gujarat, including Moddar, are finding effective resolutions to their concerns through the Chief Minister's SWAGAT programme.

The SWAGAT Online Programme is advancing rapidly under Chief Minister Patel, upholding the guiding principle of "nagrik devo bhava" (citizen is god). PTI PJT ARU