Gujarat govt’s three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ begins at Somnath

Somnath (Gujarat), Nov 21 (PTI) A three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’, or brainstorming session, of the Gujarat government, focussing on jobs, tourism, income of villagers and other areas, began near the Somnath temple in the Gir Somnath district on Thursday, officials said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 11th Chintan Shivir at Prabhas Patan town after offering prayers at the famous Shiva temple here, said an official release.

All ministers, top bureaucrats, heads of different departments and government entities and collectors are among those participating in the brainstorming session, it said.

The event will focus on four key areas – ways to increase employment opportunities, raising the income of people living in villages, saturation of government schemes and development of the tourism sector with the help of local self-governing bodies.

“We have formed four groups to brainstorm these topics during the next two days. In each group, discussions will be held on the allotted topic between ministers and officials,” said Gujarat Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel.

On Day 1, a group discussion was held to explore ways to motivate youths to take up sports. Minister of Sports and Youth Services Harsh Sanghavi and senior IAS officers took part in the discussion, said the release.

On Friday, an expert will speak about how deep-tech data analytics and Artificial Intelligence can help strengthen governance and improve service delivery, said the release.

On Saturday, awards will be given to collectors and district development officers for their performance, it added. PTI COR PJT PD NR