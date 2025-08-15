Gujarat govt's 'Vikasdeep' scheme to reward children of prison inmates excelling in studies, sports

Ahmedabad, Aug 15 (PTI) On India's 79th Independence Day on Friday, the Gujarat government announced a scheme under which children of prison inmates will receive cash rewards for clearing competitive examinations and excelling in sports.

Under the 'Vikasdeep' scheme, children of inmates will receive cash rewards and certificates for their achievements in competitive exams, Director General of Police (Prisons) KLN Rao said.

"The state government will give Rs 5,001 and a certificate for clearing the preliminary stage, Rs 10,001 and a certificate for clearing the mains and Rs 15,001 and a memento for final selection and appointment. Similarly, children excelling in sports at the state and national levels will also receive awards," a state Home department release informed.

"For state level tournaments, the state government will give Rs 3,001 and a certificate for a bronze medal winner, Rs 5,001 and a certificate for silver medal and Rs 7,001 and a trophy for the gold medal winner. For national level, the prize money will be Rs 7,001, 10,001 and Rs 15,001 along with certificates and a trophy for bronze, silver and gold medal winners, respectively," the release added.

It said the scheme is also applicable to the children of prison staff.

On the occasion, a host of measures were also announced for elderly and ailing inmates who are above 60 years old, it said.

"These new provisions include allocation of separate barracks for such prisoners, caretakers to help them do daily activities, special ramps and priority access to prison hospitals, regular medical check-ups, providing required medicines on time and legal assistance for bail and mercy petitions," said the release. PTI PJT BNM