Gujarat: GSRTC deploys 1300 buses for 7500 additional trips for Holi-Dhuleti festival rush

Ahmedabad, Feb 19 (PTI) In view of the upcoming Holi and Dhuleti festivals, the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has arranged more than 7,500 additional trips by deploying 1,300 extra buses, officials said on Thursday.

These special services will remain operational from February 27 to March 5, an official release informed.

During the Holi and Dhuleti festivals, special facilities have been created for passengers going from districts including Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Amreli, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, and Bhuj to Godhra, Dahod, Jhalod, and Chhotaudepur, it added.

"Lakhs of devotees go to Shri Ranchhodraiji Maharaj Mandir in Dakor city in Kheda district for Phool Dolotsav (flower festival) and visit Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka during Holi. A total of 3,500 trips have been allocated by 450 buses for the devotees going to Dwarka and Dakor cities," the release noted.

To facilitate passengers and prevent overcrowding, GSRTC has arranged online booking facilities. Passengers can make advance reservations through the official website www.gsrtc.in or GSRTC mobile application, the release said. PTI KVM BNM