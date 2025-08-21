Gujarat has received 75.93 per cent of its annual average rainfall this monsoon: SEOC

Ahmedabad, Aug 21 (PTI) Gujarat has received 75.93 per cent of its annual average rainfall for the season so far, officials said on Thursday.

As many as 34 of Gujarat's 251 talukas have got more than 1000 millimetres of rain, while 19 talukas have received 501 and 1000 mm rains so far, as per State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) data.

A total of 180 talukas received some amount of rains during the day, it added.

As per SEOC, in a 24-hour period ending at 6 am, five talukas received between 125 and 338 mm rainfall. Mendarda taluka in Junagadh district topped with 338 mm rains, followed by Keshod and Vanthali talukas in the district with 285 and 264 mm rains, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert with a forecast of 'heavy to very heavy' rains at isolated places in districts such as Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mehsana, Mahisagar, Kuth, Amreli, Dahod, Surendranagar, and Bhavnagar during the next five days.

So far, the highest amount of 78.99 per cent of rainfall has been recorded in south Gujarat, followed by 78.81 per cent in Kutch, 76.36 per cent in Saurashtra, 74.67 per cent in north Gujarat and 71.97 per cent in east-central region, the data showed.

Rains have ensured 55 out of the state's 206 dams are full to the brim.

"The Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district is 79.37 per cent full. Another 66 dams are between 70 to 100 per cent full, and 36 dams are between 50 to 70 per cent full," as per SEOC data.

Currently, 70 dams in the state are on high alert, 35 on alert and 16 on warning alert, said a government release. PTI KA BNM