Gujarat HC gets 7 new judges; total strength rises to 39

Ahmedabad, May 5 (PTI) Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Sunita Agarwal on Monday administered the oath of office to seven newly-appointed judges, taking their total number to 39 as against the sanctioned strength of 52.

Appointment of seven judicial officers as judges of the Gujarat HC was notified on May 1 by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

The judges who took oath are: Liyakathussain Shamsuddin Pirzad, Ramchandra Thakurdas Vachhani, Jayesh Lakhanshibhai Odedra, Pranav Raval, Mool Chand Tyagi, Dipak Mansukhlal Vyas, and Utkarsh Thakorbhai Desai.

With the latest appointments, the number of judges at the Gujarat HC, which has a sanctioned strength of 52, has increased to 39.

Gujarat Minister of Law and Justice Rushikesh Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, among other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.