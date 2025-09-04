Gujarat HC gives 3-day bail to AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava to attend Monsoon session of assembly

Ahmedabad, Sep 4 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court on Thursday granted temporary bail of three days to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava to attend the Monsoon session of the state assembly to be held in Gandhinagar from September 8 to 10.

Vasava, who is behind bars since July 6 on charges of attempt to murder, had approached the HC to modify a sessions court order which mandated that a police team will escort him wherever he goes during the bail period.

The Dediapada MLA had first approached the Narmada sessions court seeking temporary bail from September 8 to 10 to attend the assembly session.

While granting temporary bail for three days, the court had set a condition that he will remain under the watch of a police escort team comprising five personnel. The court had also said he will bear the expenditure of the escort for three days in Gandhinagar.

To modify this order, Vasava, through his lawyer Zubin Bharda, had filed an application before the High Court.

In his plea, he said there is no need for the escort during these three days and that it was difficult for him to bear the the cost of this escort, which comes to around Rs 3 lakh as per Bharada.

On behalf of his client, Bharada gave an undertaking that "there will be no law and order situation, and Vasava will surrender himself before the jail authorities after the completion of bail period".

Objecting to the plea, the advocate appearing for the state government said "some reasonable restriction" may be put on Vasava while granting him bail and that the AAP MLA should also be directed not to address media or any gathering during this period.

After hearing both sides, Justice MR Mengdey allowed Vasava's plea that he should be released for three days without police escort.

Justice Mengdey also directed that Vasava will stay at Gandhinagar itself and will not address any media or a gathering.

"Bail granted without police escort. The applicant shall abide by the statements made by his advocate," the HC said.

Vasava was held on July 6 on charges of attempt to murder and other offences for allegedly attacking a taluka panchayat functionary during a meeting at the prant office in Dediapada.

An FIR was registered at Dediapada police station under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman through words, gestures), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult) and 324 (3) (damage to property) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI PJT PD BNM