Gujarat HC grants bail to AAP MLA Vasava in attempt to murder case

Ahmedabad, Sep 22 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court on Monday granted regular bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitar Vasava, who has been lodged in jail since July in an attempt to murder case, on the condition that he cannot enter Dediapada taluka for a year.

Justice MR Mengdey allowed the plea filed by the AAP leader arrested for allegedly attacking a taluka panchayat president during an official meeting at his constituency in July.

The high court has granted him bail on the condition that he cannot enter Dediapada in Narmada district for a year.

Chaitar Vasava had moved the high court for bail after a sessions court in Rajpipla rejected his plea. He was earlier granted a three-day temporary bail to attend the monsoon session of the state assembly earlier this month.

The lower court, while rejecting the legislator's bail plea, had taken into account the offences he had committed in the past and a local court sentencing him to six months in jail in 2023 in a case of voluntarily causing hurt, etc.

The tribal leader representing the Dediapada assembly constituency was arrested on July 5 under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder after he allegedly attacked a taluka panchayat president.

Apart from section 109, he has been booked under sections 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman through words, gestures), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult) and 324 (3) (damage to property), etc. of the BNS.

The incident took place during a meeting organised at the prant office in Chaitar Vasava's constituency.

According to the FIR registered at Dediapada police station, the AAP leader got agitated during the meeting after objecting to his nominee not being considered for appointment as a member of 'Aapno Taluko Vibrant Taluko' (ATVT), a local-level coordination committee.

He allegedly started abusing the woman president of the Sagbara taluka panchayat, which was objected to by Dediapada taluka panchayat president Sanjay Vasava, who was part of the meeting.

As per Sanjay Vasava's complaint, the MLA allegedly hurled a mobile phone at him, causing injuries to his head.

The legislator also tried to attack the complainant with a glass but was prevented from doing so by the police personnel present there, the FIR stated. PTI KA PD ARU