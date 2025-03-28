Gujarat HC grants bail to Asaram for three months on medical grounds

Ahmedabad, Mar 28 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court on Friday granted temporary bail for three months to self-styled godman Asaram who is serving life imprisonment in a rape case.

The Supreme Court had on January 7 granted interim bail to Asaram till March 31 in a case of rape registered by the Gujarat police. At present, he is undergoing ayurvedic treatment in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

As the three-month period was coming to an end on Monday, his lawyers moved the Gujarat High Court seeking bail for another three months. PTI PJT KRK