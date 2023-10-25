Gujarat HC judge apologises to colleague after snapping at her in open court

Ahmedabad, Oct 25 (PTI) Two days after a viral video showed a senior judge of the Gujarat High Court snapping at his colleague on the bench in an open court following disagreement over a matter, the former began the court session on Wednesday by apologising to her over the episode.

Justice Biren Vaishnav said he was sorry for what happened in the court on Monday.

The court was closed on Tuesday on account of Dussehra.

Justice Vaishnav, the senior judge on the bench had a heated exchange of words with puisne judge Justice Mauna Bhatt on October 23. The incident took place while Justice Vaishnav was passing an order in a matter and Justice Bhatt did not agree with it.

"What happened on Monday shouldn't have happened. I was wrong. I am sorry for that, and we begin a new session," Justice Vaishnav said as soon as the session began, in the presence of Justice Mauna Bhatt who is part of the division bench.

While the video of the Monday session of the division bench of Justices Vaishnav and Bhatt was pulled down from the official YouTube page of the Gujarat High Court, a purported video of the incident circulating on social media showed Justice Bhatt murmuring something to Justice Vaishnav when he was passing the order.

Upon this, Justice Vaishnav snapped, "Then you differ...We have differed in one, we can differ in the other." Justice Bhatt then said, "It is not a question about differing." To this, Justice Vaishnav said, "Then do not murmur, you pass a separate order. We are not taking other matters." He then rose and left the courtroom. PTI KA NP