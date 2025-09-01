Gujarat HC lawyers resume work after delegation meets CJI over transfer of judge

Ahmedabad, Sep 1 (PTI) Gujarat High Court lawyers resumed work on Monday after a delegation met Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and other judges of the Supreme Court's collegium to make a representation to reconsider its decision to transfer Justice Sandeep Bhatt to Madhya Pradesh HC.

Last week, the Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association (GHCAA) had unanimously resolved to abstain from work with immediate effect to protest against the proposed transfer of Justice Bhatt.

A six-member delegation of the GHCAA met the CJI and other judges last week and its managing committee later decided to resume work regularly from Monday.

In its representation to the CJI to reconsider the transfer of Justice Bhatt to Madhya Pradesh High Court, the GHCAA called the decision "unfortunate".

"We all humbly request your Lordship and the members of the Collegium to kindly reconsider the issue of transfer of Hon'ble Mr. Justice Sandeep N Bhatt, keeping in mind the larger interest to keep the image of the justice delivery system amongst common litigants and also to keep the basic principle the case of judges transfer case," the GHCAA said in its representation.

The GHCAA said Justice Bhatt is an "honest and hardworking, industrious, courteous, upfront and dignified judge" who disposed of over 19,000 cases in a short span of four years after his appointment to Gujarat High Court. PTI KA BNM