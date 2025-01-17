Gujarat HC refuses to quash FIR against Cong MP Pratapgarhi in 'provocative' video song case

Ahmedabad, Jan 17 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court on Friday dismissed a petition of Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi seeking to quash an FIR filed against him in Jamnagar earlier this month for posting an edited video with an allegedly provocative song.

While the Congress leader claimed the FIR has been filed by Gujarat police with malicious and malafide intent, Justice Sandeep Bhatt rejected the plea.

"As the investigation is at a very nascent stage, I find no reason to exercise my powers under Section 528 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 or under Article 226 of the Constitution of India. Accordingly, this petition is dismissed," Justice Bhatt said in his order.

On January 3, Pratapgarhi was booked for posting an edited video with an allegedly provocative song in the backdrop of a mass marriage function he attended in Jamnagar city.

Among other sections, Pratapgarhi, national chairman of the Congress' minority cell, was booked under section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race etc) and 197 (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The 46-second video clip, uploaded by Pratapgarhi on X, shows him being showered with flower petals as he walks waving his hands with a song playing in the background which the FIR stated had lyrics that are provocative, detrimental to national unity and hurting religious feelings.

In his plea to quash and set aside the FIR, the Congress leader claimed the poem being recited in the background carries "a message of love and non-violence".

Pratapgarhi claimed the FIR has been used as a tool to harass him and it has been lodged "with malicious intent and malafide motives".

Claiming that his social media post does not in any way provoke enmity between groups and no case is made out, he further said he was being implicated because of his association with Congress.

"The FIR is based on frivolous and unsubstantiated grounds. A bare perusal of the FIR reveals that certain words were being taken out of the context," the petition stated.

Public Prosecutor Hardik Dave opposed the plea saying the words of the poem clearly indicate the rage to be raised against the throne of the state, the order noted.

Dave further informed the court that though a notice was issued on January 4 asking Pratapgarhi to remain present on January 11, he did not remain present and thereafter another notice was issued on January 15.

"Dave submitted that even considering this aspect, no relief can be granted at this stage as investigation is at a very nascent stage and even on bare reading of the FIR, the ingredients of sections 197, 302 and 299 of BNS are made out," the court noted in the order.

"He has drawn my attention towards the material available with the investigating officer indicating that after the said post, the response received from the various persons of the community indicates that the repercussion is also very serious and certainly disturbing to the social harmony of the society," the court noted.