Gujarat HC seeks state response to Cong MLA plea for meeting of key panel under SC/ST Act

Ahmedabad, Jul 30 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday sought the state government's response to Congress legislator Jignesh Mevani's plea for effective implementation of the provision of twice-a-year meeting of the high-power committee set up under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Justice Sangeeta Vishen directed the state pleader to take instructions from the Gujarat government after noting that the meeting of the state-level high-power vigilance and monitoring committee under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act does not appear to have been convened since the last three years.

In his plea, Mevani said being an MLA from the SC-reserved constituency of Vadgam in Banaskantha district, he is a member of the committee which is chaired by the Chief Minister.

As per rules framed under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the panel has to meet at least two times in a calendar year in the months of January and July.

Such meetings are held to review implementation of the provisions of the Act, including schemes for the rights and entitlement of victims and witnesses, and relief and rehabilitation facilities provided to victims.

Among other things, the meetings are required to be held to review prosecution of cases, role of officers or agencies responsible for implementation of the Act, and various reports received by the government, said the petition.

Appearing for Mevani, advocate Anand Yagnik contended that despite several representations made to the Chief Minister, meetings of the committee are not being convened.

In his reply dated July 2, the convenor of the committee has admitted that no meetings of the panel had been held since the past three years, argued the petitioner.

The court kept the matter for further hearing on Thursday. PTI KA RSY