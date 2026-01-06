Gujarat HC, several district courts and govt offices get bomb threats; nothing suspicious found

Ahmedabad, Jan 6 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court, several district courts and some collector offices in the state received bomb threats through emails on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to conduct thorough searches, in which nothing suspicious was found anywhere, officials said.

Apart from the HC, four district courts and two collector offices received bomb threats, while a sessions court in Ahmedabad reported a similar threat on Monday, they said.

"The Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad received an email threatening to blow up its premises using RDX. Police personnel, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad conducted a thorough search of the premises after evacuating the building. No suspicious material was found," Sola police station inspector K N Bhukan said.

Following the security checks, entry into the court premises was resumed, Bhukan added.

The district collector's office in Gandhinagar, the state capital, received a bomb threat on Tuesday.

"An email was received directing the evacuation of the premises by lunch time. Police were immediately alerted, and a comprehensive search of the office was carried out," an official from the Gandhinagar collector office said.

The BDDS later confirmed that no suspicious items were found at the site, the official said.

Similar bomb threats were also reported by the courts in Surat, Anand, Rajkot and Bharuch, as well as the collector's office in Bharuch.

The Ahmedabad City Civil and Sessions Court had also received a similar bomb threat through email on Monday, they said.

In all these cases, security agencies conducted checks, but did not find any suspicious material.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the sender of the threatening emails. PTI KVM PD NP