Gujarat HC takes notice of assault on tribal woman, seeks action-taken reports

Ahmedabad, Feb 4 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of an incident in Dahod district where a tribal woman was beaten up, disrobed and paraded by a mob, and expressed deep anguish over the way videos of the atrocity were circulated.

A division bench of Justices A S Supehia and Gita Gopi on Monday said that such incidents not only impact the social and mental wellbeing of women across the state but also have "wide ramifications because of unfettered social media." The court asked the Home Department, Social Justice and Empowerment Department and district Superintendent of Police to file status reports on the action taken, and also inform about the future course of action to curb such incidents.

The matter will be heard next on February 12.

The incident took place on January 28.

As per the First Information Report, the 35-year-old victim allegedly had an affair with a man from the village, and was visiting him when a mob led by members of her husband's family stormed into his house.

They assaulted her, partially disrobed her and forced her to walk around the village after tying her hands with a chain.

She was then tied to a motorcycle and dragged on the main road before being taken home and locked inside.

"It is heart-wrenching that there is no restraint or check on social media which allows videos of a disrobed victim being circulated which is a feed for the sadist who takes pleasure in circulating and enjoying the plight of a helpless and deserted lady," the HC said.

The court also sought to know what steps were taken for the security and psychological and medical care of destitute victims.

As per the police, an FIR was registered on January 29 against 15 persons, with 12 of them -- four men, four women and four juveniles -- taken into custody by January 31.

The woman, locked inside the house by her father-in-law, was rescued by the police.

The accused were booked for alleged abduction, wrongful confinement, outraging modesty, and assault with intent to disrobe. Those who shot the video and circulated it are facing a case under the Information Technology Act.