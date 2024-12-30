Gujarat home to over 200 wolves: Census

Ahmedabad, Dec 30 (PTI) The latest census conducted by the Gujarat Forest and Environment Department has estimated the population of Indian wolves to be 222 in the state.

Advertisment

The enumeration exercise carried out in 2023 in collaboration with the Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation, surveyed 13 districts, with significant findings on their distribution and habitat, an official release stated on Monday.

At 80, Bhavnagar district has recorded the highest number of wolves in Gujarat, followed by 39 in Narmada district, 36 in Banaskantha, 18 in Surendranagar, 12 each in Jamnagar and Morbi, and 9 in Kutch district.

Porbandar, Mehsana, Navsari, Patan, Aravalli and Surat districts have also recorded the wolf presence, according to the release.

Advertisment

Wolves are mainly found in forest and desert areas in Gujarat. Their natural habitats also include the Bhal area in Bhavnagar, which includes the Blackbuck National Park in Velavadar and surrounding Dholera.

Wolves, a natural predator, help control the population of blackbucks in Velavdar.

The survey pointed out that the forests of the Shoolpaneshwar sanctuary in Narmada district have also become a preferred habitat for wolves.

Advertisment

The release, however, is silent on the exact number of wolves found in Gujarat before the 2023 census.

The atlas prepared by the GEER Foundation and Forest Department shows that the ideal habitats for wolves mainly consist of open scrub areas and grasslands with the availability of water sources, the release stated.

The main objective of this atlas is to identify suitable habitats of wolves in Gujarat for the conservation of such places for the canine carnivores as well as other wildlife, it said.

Advertisment

The release stated that the atlas on wolves' habitats, released a week ago, will help to identify important 'corridors' connecting their main habitats.

These corridors are important for the movement and genetic diversity of the Indian wolf, essential for its long-term survival.

This atlas is also a critical tool for planning future conservation strategies and protecting suitable areas on a priority basis. It will serve as a guiding resource for effectively managing and protecting Indian wolf habitats in Gujarat, the release stated.

Advertisment

This atlas represents years of field data, continuous observations of Forest staff, research and the collective knowledge of conservation experts, it said. PTI PJT PD NSK