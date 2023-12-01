Gujarat IPS officer R T Susara wife found hanging at residence in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: A Gujarat-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer's wife allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at their residence in Ahmedabad city, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

IPS officer R T Susara's 47-year-old wife Shaluben was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room at their house located in Thaltej this morning, Assistant Commissioner of Police S M Patel said.

In the probe, the police found that she hanged herself late Thursday night after returning to Ahmedabad from Surat, he said.

No suicide note was found at the place and a case of accidental death was registered at the Bodakdev police station. Her body was sent to Sola Civil Hospital for post-mortem, Patel said.

Advertisment

Susara, a promotee IPS officer of 2011 batch, is currently serving at Hazira in Surat as the Superintendent of Police, Marine Task Force.

"Susara and his wife were in Surat for the last couple of days to attend a wedding. Susara was on leave and came to Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, while Shaluben returned (from Surat) at night when he was already asleep," Patel said.

"In the morning, Susara found that his wife's body was hanging from the ceiling in another room on the ground floor of their house. He immediately called the local police," he said.

As per the police's preliminary probe, Shaluben ended her life late at night for unknown reasons, the ACP added.