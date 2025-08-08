Gujarat jeweller booked for duping Mumbai-based diamond merchant of Rs 1.81 cr

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) A case has been registered against a jeweller from Gujarat for allegedly duping a Mumbai-based diamond merchant of precious stones worth Rs 1.81 crore, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Wednesday registered a first information report against Rajeshkumar Sharma (50), a jeweller from Surat, for cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official from the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police station said.

He said the complainant, Rajesh Becharbhai Vithani, who is a partner in a diamond trading company, alleged that Sharma contacted him in March, claiming he had a reputed client interested in purchasing high-quality diamonds, and trusting the proposition, he handed over diamonds weighing 920.68 carats, worth around Rs 1.81 crore, to him.

However, Sharma failed to pay for the diamonds or return them and kept giving different excuses, the official said, adding a probe is underway into the allegations. PTI ZA ARU