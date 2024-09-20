Gujarat: Kshatriya group seeks Bharat Ratna for last king of Bhavnagar

Ahmedabad, Sep 20 (PTI) The newly formed 'Samast Kshatriya Shakti Asmita Manch' on Friday sought Bharat Ratna for late Krishna Kumarsinhji Gohil, the last king of Bhavnagar in Gujarat.

His grandson Vijayraj Singh Gohil was elected as the outfit's first president during the day.

At the event, Riddhiraj Singh of Danta royal family sought Bharat Ratna for Krishna Kumarsinhji Gohil and recognition for other Rajput rulers, adding Gohil was the first to give up his kingdom on the call of the country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel could build a united India because maharajas like Krishna Kumarsinhji Gohil came forward and gave away their states for the country. It was Gohil who started Panchayati Raj in Bhavnagar state. We have been demanding Bharat Ratna for him for a long time. We will continue to do so in the future," said Singh in his address at the event.

Other rulers like Rajput queen Naiki Devi, who had defeated Muhammad of Ghor, should also get recognition for their contribution, he added.

The outfit will serve as a bridge between the Rajput or Kshatriya community and royal families, Singh said.

Vijayraj Singh Gohil supported Singh's Bharat Ratna demand and asserted the outfit will work for the upliftment of the community and would stay away from any political agenda. PTI PJT PD BNM