Gujarat: Last rites of Indian Army soldier killed in J&K encounter held in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 6 (PTI) A large number of people, including political leaders, gathered to pay tribute to martyred Indian Army jawan Mahipalsinh Vala, whose body was brought to his hometown in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Sunday from Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

Vala was one of the three Army personnel killed in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday evening.

The soldier’s mortal remains arrived at Ahmedabad airport from Srinagar in a military aircraft and was transported to his native Viratnagar in Odhav area, where the ceremonial guard of honour and last rites were conducted with full military honours.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid tribute to Vala along with other leaders.

Advertisment

"A gallant Indian Army jawan Mahipalsingh Vala of Surendranagar district of Gujarat was martyred in an encounter with terrorists at Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Offered tribute to his mortal remains at Ahmedabad and condoled with his bereaved family.

"Grateful salute to the immortal martyr who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the country and countrymen," Patel tweeted.

A large number of people gathered to pay homage and join the funeral procession.

The martyred soldier was to become a father in a few days, and his wife and other members of the family were inconsolable. PTI KA ARU