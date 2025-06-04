Gujarat logs 119 new COVID-19 cases; active tally crosses 500-mark

Ahmedabad, Jun 4 (PTI) As many as 119 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Gujarat, taking the active tally to 508, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported, said the state health department on Wednesday.

The total count of active COVID-19 cases stood at 508 with the registration of 119 new infections during the last 24 hours. Of these, 18 patients are hospitalised, while 490 others are receiving treatment in home isolation, said a department release.

No new death linked to the infection was reported during this period, it said.

The department said 72 patients have been discharged so far following recovery from the viral infection, whose cases have spiked in the last few weeks.

So far, one death has been reported due to COVID-19 in Gujarat after a fresh wave has hit the country.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has confirmed an 18-year-old woman succumbed to the infection at civic-run LG Hospital on Monday.

According to the health department, all the coronavirus cases emerging in Gujarat are of JN.1, LF.7, LF.7.9 and XFG variants of the Omicron family, which cause mild fever and cough.

There was no need to panic as COVID-19 cases usually see a "rising trend" every 6 or 8 months, it added in the release. PTI PJT RSY