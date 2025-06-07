Gujarat logs 183 new COVID-19 cases

Ahmedabad, Jun 7 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 183 new coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, taking the active count in the state to 822, the health department said.

Nobody succumbed to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the active cases, 29 patients are in hospital, while 793 others are receiving treatment in home isolation, it said, adding that 78 patients have been discharged following their recovery.

So far, one person has died in the state since the fresh wave of the disease has hit the country.

All the cases which are emerging in Gujarat are of JN.1, LF.7, LF.7.9 and XFG variants of the Omicron family, which causes mild fever and cough, the department said in the release.

It has advised people with cough and cold to use masks, wash hands properly and use sanitisers.

It also asked people having pre-existing disease or comorbidities to avoid crowded places.