Gujarat Lok Sabha polls: Police all geared up for Tuesday, says DGP Sahay

Ahmedabad, May 6 (PTI) Gujarat DGP Vikas Sahay said police was fully prepared for Lok Sabha polls for 25 seats in the state on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, he said Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 50 crore had been seized in the state since the model code of conduct was enforced, while drugs worth Rs 900 crore was seized by the force, especially its Anti Terrorist Squad, since March.

The Election Commission lays extra stress on prohibition during polls, he added.

"I want assure all that Gujarat police is fully prepared for the voting to be held on Tuesday on 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Come out in large numbers and cast your vote without any fear," the DGP said.

After the model code of conduct came into force on March 16, a total of 133 check posts were set up at the state's borders to monitor the movement of people, he said.

"As part of our drive against people who could create trouble during polls, nearly 3.5 lakh people were put in preventive detention under laws like PASA, CrPC and Gujarat Police Act. We lodged 165 cases related to possession of illegal arms during this period," he said.

As many as 1,700 absconding accused, especially those named in prohibition cases and belonging to neighbouring states, were also nabbed and jailed, the DGP said.

"Strict action will be taken against those creating obstacles during the voting process. I am confident voting will be conducted without any trouble. Adequate number of police and Central Armed Police Force personnel have been deployed in the state," Sahay said. PTI PJT PD BNM