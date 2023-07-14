Gujarat: Magnitude 3 intensity earthquake hits Kutch

Bhuj: A tremor of magnitude 3 hit Kutch district in Gujarat in the wee hours of Friday, but there was no report of loss of human life or damage to property due to it, officials said.

The epicentre of the tremor was near Khavda town, they said.

"A tremor of magnitude 3 with its epicentre 35 km north-northwest (NNW) of Khavda in Kutch district was recorded at 12.16 am. It struck at a depth of 10 km," officials of the Institute of Seismological Research said.

District officials said there was no report of any kind of damage due to the tremor.

Kutch district is located in a very high risk seismic zone and the occurrence of mild tremors is a regular phenomenon.

The district witnessed a devastating earthquake of 6.9 magnitude in January 2001 in which more 20,000 people were killed.