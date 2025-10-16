Gujarat: Major fire at scrap godown near Halol; flame-dousing robot called in

Godhra, Oct 16 (PTI) A major fire engulfed a scrap godown near Halol town in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Thursday morning, an official said.

As the blaze, which started at around 11 am, was still raging, the district authorities have called in a remote-controlled fire-fighting robot from neighbouring Vadodara, said Halol municipality fire officer Y C Patel.

"The fire started at the scrap godown at Chandrapura village due to some unknown reasons. Despite our best efforts, it could not be brought under control till late evening. Flames were spreading fast because of the large quantities of wooden material stored inside," said Patel.

At least 10 fire tenders, including 4 from Vadodara and remaining from Halol and other towns in Panchmahal district, have been pressed into service.

"We have requested the Vadodara Municipal Corporation to send their fire-fighting robot so that we can reach inaccessible spots without putting the lives of fire fighters in danger," the official said. PTI COR PJT KRK